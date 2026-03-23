Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $97.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.67. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

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