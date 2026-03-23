Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Invests $2.07 Million in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,844 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 693,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 501,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $77,528,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 2.3%

SSD stock opened at $167.14 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.80.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 14.79%.The firm had revenue of $539.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Stephens set a $200.00 target price on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 price target on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Simpson Manufacturing

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.