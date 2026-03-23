Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 212.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,855 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $55,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,044.00 to $1,047.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,080.38.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE GWW opened at $1,041.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,218.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,022.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.71 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.54%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.