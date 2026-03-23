Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Lam Research by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $228.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $256.68. The stock has a market cap of $285.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $275.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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