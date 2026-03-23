Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Invests $955,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3,485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.87.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.12% and a net margin of 72.56%.The firm had revenue of $192.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

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