Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 80,398 Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,226,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,066,000 after purchasing an additional 572,218 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,199,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,519,000 after purchasing an additional 201,512 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,840,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,527,000 after purchasing an additional 191,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,657,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,330,000 after buying an additional 635,591 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after buying an additional 108,544 shares during the period.

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Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV opened at $54.23 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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