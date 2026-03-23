Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Takes $3.62 Million Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors bought a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,042 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000. CRH comprises about 1.7% of Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter valued at $1,007,932,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,798,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CRH by 45.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,031,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,550 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at about $209,825,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,154,000 after buying an additional 1,260,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 8th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

CRH Stock Down 0.6%

CRH stock opened at $100.41 on Monday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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