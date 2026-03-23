Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,140 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

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Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $248.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.13. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.00 and a twelve month high of $422.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

More Adobe News

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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