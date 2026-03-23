Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 78.3% during the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

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Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $159.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $665.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.33. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Key Stories Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are revising earnings and targets up across the integrated-oil group after the Middle East supply shock, which supports higher oil-price assumptions and makes XOM more attractive to income/value investors. Read More.

Analysts are revising earnings and targets up across the integrated-oil group after the Middle East supply shock, which supports higher oil-price assumptions and makes XOM more attractive to income/value investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HSBC raised Exxon’s price target (reported coverage) — a signal that some institutional analysts see limited downside versus current levels and are moving to higher targets. Read More.

HSBC raised Exxon’s price target (reported coverage) — a signal that some institutional analysts see limited downside versus current levels and are moving to higher targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lifted XOM’s price target to $162 and raised its oil-price outlook, reflecting expectations for stronger 2026 commodity-driven cash flow. That supports valuation upgrades and positive sentiment. Read More.

Mizuho lifted XOM’s price target to $162 and raised its oil-price outlook, reflecting expectations for stronger 2026 commodity-driven cash flow. That supports valuation upgrades and positive sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector rotation into energy and materials is accelerating as the market re-prices commodity-linked assets — a technical tailwind for XOM as investors shift into energy. Read More.

Sector rotation into energy and materials is accelerating as the market re-prices commodity-linked assets — a technical tailwind for XOM as investors shift into energy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational growth: Exxon is accelerating oil & gas project timelines in Guyana (new floating production facilities nearing deployment), which supports medium-term production growth and value realization. Read More.

Operational growth: Exxon is accelerating oil & gas project timelines in Guyana (new floating production facilities nearing deployment), which supports medium-term production growth and value realization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Trading/marketing strength: Exxon is among firms shipping record U.S. fuel volumes to Australia to fill supply gaps, demonstrating lucrative trading opportunities amid disrupted global flows. Read More.

Trading/marketing strength: Exxon is among firms shipping record U.S. fuel volumes to Australia to fill supply gaps, demonstrating lucrative trading opportunities amid disrupted global flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro: the S&P 500 is under pressure as oil spikes past $100–$120/bbl — this drags broader risk assets even as energy names outperform; net effect for XOM is positive for revenues but mixed for market multiples. Read More.

Macro: the S&P 500 is under pressure as oil spikes past $100–$120/bbl — this drags broader risk assets even as energy names outperform; net effect for XOM is positive for revenues but mixed for market multiples. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate housekeeping: Exxon announced a planned redomiciliation to Texas — a structural/legal change that’s unlikely to move fundamentals near-term but matters for governance/tax positioning. Read More.

Corporate housekeeping: Exxon announced a planned redomiciliation to Texas — a structural/legal change that’s unlikely to move fundamentals near-term but matters for governance/tax positioning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio move: Exxon sold its stake in North Atlantic Energies, a small ownership shift that is not material to XOM’s consolidated results but removes a minor holding. Read More.

Portfolio move: Exxon sold its stake in North Atlantic Energies, a small ownership shift that is not material to XOM’s consolidated results but removes a minor holding. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Security/damage risk: Iranian strikes damaged LNG facilities at Qatar’s Ras Laffan (Exxon is a JV partner), cutting Qatar’s export capacity by ~17% and creating multi-year repair timelines and near-term revenue losses for partners — a direct operational hit for joint ventures even as it props up energy prices globally. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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