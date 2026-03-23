Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 881,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $561,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canerector Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 543.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,395 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,008 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,655,000 after buying an additional 2,183,270 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $597.94 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

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Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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