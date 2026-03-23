Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $83.20.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.