Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 81,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETHA. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

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iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report).

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