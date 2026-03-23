Tactive Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF $SVOL

Tactive Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,412 shares during the quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVOL. Napa Wealth Management increased its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter.

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Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.06.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Announces Dividend

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.8%.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX. SVOL was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report).

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