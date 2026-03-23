Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 951 Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 739,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $615,000.

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Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $705.13 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $806.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $739.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $748.31.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

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