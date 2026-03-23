Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,840 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $283.90 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,032,115.86. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,185 shares of company stock worth $963,238 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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