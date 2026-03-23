Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 92,885 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,885 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $26,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,735 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.57 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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