Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $83.18 Million Stock Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 8,370.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 516,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,766 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $83,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 213.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 917.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 40.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 37.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $1,174,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 128,084 shares in the company, valued at $15,046,027.48. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $1,485,843.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 192,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,781,796.23. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,292 shares of company stock valued at $48,724,919. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Astera Labs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $116.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.05. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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