Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $889,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56,738 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,197,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,973,044,000 after acquiring an additional 499,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,250,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,785,304,000 after acquiring an additional 126,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,419,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Garmin Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $232.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.26 and a 1 year high of $261.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 22.96%.The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $877,538.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,811.34. This represents a 11.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Munn sold 5,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.97, for a total transaction of $1,323,866.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,579.72. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,074 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

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