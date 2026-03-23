Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Takes $5.79 Million Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,000. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF comprises 2.8% of Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,932,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,926,000 after buying an additional 587,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,776,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,707,000 after buying an additional 178,448 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,883,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,747 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,360,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,650,000 after buying an additional 532,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,333,000.

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iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $33.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe. Component securities include those of banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies and real estate companies.

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