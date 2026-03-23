Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $72,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $145.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.