Afya Limited (AFYA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.656 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 460.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Afya has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Afya to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

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Afya Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $14.69 on Monday. Afya has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.52.

About Afya

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.74 million. Afya had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya’s offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

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