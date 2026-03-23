Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $88.22 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 821,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $88,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,574,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,165 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,584,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,681,000 after buying an additional 175,531 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,191,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,732,000 after buying an additional 851,224 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,698,000 after buying an additional 810,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,102,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,848,000 after buying an additional 710,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.91 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

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