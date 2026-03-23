iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,515 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $74,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,556,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,610,000 after purchasing an additional 179,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,911,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,770,000 after purchasing an additional 76,602 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,499,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,874,000 after purchasing an additional 547,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,309,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,190,000 after buying an additional 52,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,639,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,354,000 after buying an additional 221,311 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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