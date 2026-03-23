Threadgill Financial LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 117.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average of $119.55. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.