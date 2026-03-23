Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. ASML accounts for about 0.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 24.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 75.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/bull case: Several outlets and firms (TD Cowen, Barron’s coverage) argue the recent pullback makes ASML an attractive buy given durable AI-related demand for advanced lithography and a strong multi‑year performance track record. TD Cowen buy case

Analyst/bull case: Several outlets and firms (TD Cowen, Barron’s coverage) argue the recent pullback makes ASML an attractive buy given durable AI-related demand for advanced lithography and a strong multi‑year performance track record. Positive Sentiment: Valuation/long‑term outlook supportive: Coverage from Yahoo Finance and The Motley Fool highlights strong 3–5 year returns and the case that ASML stands to benefit as AI chip capacity ramps, supporting a long‑term growth thesis. Valuation assessment

Valuation/long‑term outlook supportive: Coverage from Yahoo Finance and The Motley Fool highlights strong 3–5 year returns and the case that ASML stands to benefit as AI chip capacity ramps, supporting a long‑term growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional activity: QuiverQuant data shows large recent portfolio moves both adding to and trimming ASML positions (e.g., Arrowstreet added, JPMorgan reduced), indicating rebalancing rather than a clear directional bet. Institutional flows

Mixed institutional activity: QuiverQuant data shows large recent portfolio moves both adding to and trimming ASML positions (e.g., Arrowstreet added, JPMorgan reduced), indicating rebalancing rather than a clear directional bet. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous: Recent short‑interest entries show “0 shares” and NaN changes — likely a data glitch, so don’t read too much into those figures until exchanges/custodians correct them.

Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous: Recent short‑interest entries show “0 shares” and NaN changes — likely a data glitch, so don’t read too much into those figures until exchanges/custodians correct them. Negative Sentiment: Macro risk‑off: Rising rate/inflation and geopolitical worries (including oil/region tensions) are pressuring growth and semiconductor names, hitting ASML’s sentiment alongside peers. Macro risk-off

Macro risk‑off: Rising rate/inflation and geopolitical worries (including oil/region tensions) are pressuring growth and semiconductor names, hitting ASML’s sentiment alongside peers. Negative Sentiment: Restructuring/near‑term execution risk: ASML’s announced streamlining of Technology/IT and reductions in management roles has left some employee uncertainty and could create near‑term costs or execution questions that weigh on sentiment. Restructuring overhang

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

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ASML Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,317.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $518.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,547.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,393.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,152.43.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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