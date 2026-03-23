Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Stake Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,177,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,210 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $77,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,665,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578,278 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,194.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,267,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,665,000 after buying an additional 3,205,930 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,077,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,775,000 after buying an additional 1,237,815 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 112.5% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after buying an additional 712,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,596,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,361,000 after acquiring an additional 570,536 shares during the period.

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Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

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