Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $52,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,008,000 after buying an additional 7,179,596 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 851.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 187,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 165,053 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 349,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,432,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 124,864 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SDY stock opened at $143.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $156.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.35. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

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