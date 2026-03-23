Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN) PT at $24.62

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.6154.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $23.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creek Drive Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN opened at $16.26 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $650.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.68 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

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