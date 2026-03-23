Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN) PT at $24.62

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.6154.
Several research firms have recently commented on FUN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $23.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of FUN opened at $16.26 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.36.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $650.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.68 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.
Founded in 1961 by Angus G.
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