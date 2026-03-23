Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.59

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $20.81 million and $8.59 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Decred (DCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00032495 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00027161 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00016359 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014231 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,680.06 or 0.37924318 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. Blog, Telegram, YouTube, Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

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