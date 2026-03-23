Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,586,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,112 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,357,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,187,000 after buying an additional 907,511 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,078,000 after buying an additional 788,994 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,864,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 911,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after buying an additional 521,577 shares during the period.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 3.4%

DFEM stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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