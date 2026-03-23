IAGON (IAG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.51 Million

IAGON (IAG) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One IAGON token can currently be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IAGON has a total market capitalization of $18.51 million and $18.00 million worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IAGON has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.12 or 1.00096210 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About IAGON

IAGON’s genesis date was July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IAGON is blog.iagon.com. The official website for IAGON is iagon.com.

Buying and Selling IAGON

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.04851064 USD and is up 4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $22,399,608.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IAGON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IAGON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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