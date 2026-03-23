NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.5%

NXPI stock opened at $191.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.08. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $256.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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