Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.38% of Alarm.com worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,491,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,532,000 after buying an additional 102,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alarm.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,683 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 999,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $33,459,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $69,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,569.62. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.780-2.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company’s interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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