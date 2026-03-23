Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned about 0.93% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEV. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $35.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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