483,081 Shares in USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 483,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.36% of USA Rare Earth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in USA Rare Earth by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other USA Rare Earth news, Director Michael Blitzer purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 847,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,170,400. This represents a 13.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Trabuco acquired 1,300 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,380. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USAR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on USA Rare Earth from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on USAR

USA Rare Earth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USAR opened at $16.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.06. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

USA Rare Earth Profile

(Free Report)

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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