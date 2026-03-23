Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in CorVel Corp. $CRVL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.22% of CorVel worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in CorVel by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,700. This represents a 25.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.10. CorVel Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 11.23%.The business had revenue of $235.63 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorVel in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CorVel presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRVL

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) is a technology-driven provider of workers’ compensation, liability, and specialty risk management solutions. The company develops and deploys software and data analytics tools to streamline claims administration, medical cost containment, prescription drug management, and provider network access. CorVel’s integrated platform connects employers, insurers, healthcare providers, and injured workers, aiming to improve outcomes and control costs through process automation and real-time decision support.

The company’s product suite includes claims lifecycle management, bill review and negotiation, virtual care and telehealth services, pharmacy benefit management, and independent medical examinations (IMEs).

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