City Holding Company $CHCO Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.53% of City worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in City by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,272,000 after buying an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of City by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in City by 86.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in City during the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $159,795.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,697.72. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 553 shares of company stock valued at $64,082. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

City Stock Performance

City stock opened at $116.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. City Holding Company has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $133.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.51.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.11). City had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHCO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on City from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on City

City Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company’s product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

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