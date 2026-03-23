OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.55 Thousand

OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One OpenEden OpenDollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenEden OpenDollar has a total market capitalization of $274.31 million and $6.55 thousand worth of OpenEden OpenDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenEden OpenDollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.12 or 1.00096210 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About OpenEden OpenDollar

OpenEden OpenDollar’s genesis date was January 12th, 2025. OpenEden OpenDollar’s total supply is 48,747,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,415,021 tokens. OpenEden OpenDollar’s official Twitter account is @openeden_x. The official website for OpenEden OpenDollar is openeden.com.

Buying and Selling OpenEden OpenDollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenEden OpenDollar has a current supply of 49,452,048.72839839 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OpenEden OpenDollar is 0.99598839 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openeden.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenEden OpenDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenEden OpenDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenEden OpenDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

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