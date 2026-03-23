PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

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PagerDuty Stock Up 0.2%

PD stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $587.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 35.30%.The company had revenue of $124.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.230-1.280 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In related news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $3,560,004.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,389,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,902,027.75. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in PagerDuty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

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PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

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