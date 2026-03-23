La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) versus INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Head to Head Survey

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

INNOVATE has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Rosa has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of INNOVATE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of La Rosa shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of INNOVATE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of La Rosa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INNOVATE -6.35% N/A -7.84% La Rosa -35.59% N/A -91.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INNOVATE and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares INNOVATE and La Rosa”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INNOVATE $1.11 billion 0.05 -$34.60 million ($5.56) -0.71 La Rosa $69.45 million 0.00 -$14.45 million ($4,661.90) 0.00

La Rosa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INNOVATE. INNOVATE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Rosa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for INNOVATE and La Rosa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INNOVATE 1 0 0 0 1.00 La Rosa 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

INNOVATE beats La Rosa on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INNOVATE

(Get Free Report)

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. This segment also offers solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, and heavy equipment installation and facility services including maintenance, repair, and installation; and manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and customized products. The Life Sciences segment develops products to treat early osteoarthritis of the knee; and aesthetic and medical technologies for the skin. The Spectrum segment operates over-the-air broadcasting stations across the United States; and Azteca America, a Spanish-language broadcast network. The company was formerly known as HC2 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to INNOVATE Corp. in September 2021. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About La Rosa

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La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

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