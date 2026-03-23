CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$49.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$50.00 price target on shares of CAE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at C$35.61 on Wednesday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$28.98 and a 1 year high of C$47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.24.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. CAE had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.73%.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.