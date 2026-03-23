Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$47.00 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

EFN stock opened at C$30.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.75, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.23. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$25.76 and a 1 year high of C$38.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.53.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$430.19 million during the quarter. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6884016 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 54.23%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

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Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. The company’s suite of fleet management services deals with acquisition and financing, to program management and remarketing. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market: commercial and vendor finance, rail finance, and commercial aviation finance.

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