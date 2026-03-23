Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) and Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Head-To-Head Review

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Ping An Insurance Co. of China pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ping An Insurance Co. of China pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corebridge Financial pays out -188.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Corebridge Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Corebridge Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping An Insurance Co. of China 11.89% 10.48% 1.05% Corebridge Financial -1.73% 18.92% 0.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ping An Insurance Co. of China and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ping An Insurance Co. of China and Corebridge Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping An Insurance Co. of China 0 1 0 0 2.00 Corebridge Financial 0 6 8 0 2.57

Corebridge Financial has a consensus target price of $37.09, indicating a potential upside of 60.19%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Ping An Insurance Co. of China.

Volatility & Risk

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corebridge Financial has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ping An Insurance Co. of China and Corebridge Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping An Insurance Co. of China $158.77 billion 0.89 $17.61 billion $2.13 7.25 Corebridge Financial $20.46 billion 0.55 -$366.00 million ($0.53) -43.69

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Corebridge Financial. Corebridge Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping An Insurance Co. of China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Ping An Insurance Co. of China on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Asset Management segment provides trust products services, brokerage services, trading services, investment banking services, investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

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