Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) versus Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Critical Review

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Constellation Software and Cognyte Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cognyte Software 1 2 2 0 2.20

Cognyte Software has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.81%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Constellation Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 4.22% 49.29% 13.15% Cognyte Software -1.45% -2.24% -0.99%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Constellation Software and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Constellation Software has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Constellation Software and Cognyte Software”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $11.62 billion 3.32 $512.00 million $23.18 78.65 Cognyte Software $388.30 million 1.49 -$12.05 million ($0.08) -99.38

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Cognyte Software. Cognyte Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Cognyte Software on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Software

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Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware. In addition, it offers professional, and maintenance and other recurring services. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cognyte Software

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Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

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