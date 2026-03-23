Analysts Set Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Target Price at $83.89

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.8889.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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Haemonetics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of HAE opened at $58.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Haemonetics has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $87.32. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 13.31%.The firm had revenue of $338.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 372.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 1,678,630 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,035 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 4,296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 755,592 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,405,000 after acquiring an additional 740,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,822,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

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