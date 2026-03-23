Analysts Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) PT at $6.05

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In related news, insider Sajal Srivastava purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,876,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,766. This represents a 2.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Labe acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,876,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,766. This trade represents a 2.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 723,594 shares of company stock worth $4,696,218 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 612,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 44.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 163,916 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 174,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 104,492 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 190,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 62,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of TPVG opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 54.12%.The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.