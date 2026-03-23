Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Price Target at C$61.00

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Magna International Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$71.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.92. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$43.25 and a 52-week high of C$95.18. The firm has a market cap of C$19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$2.99 EPS for the quarter. Magna International had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.97%.The business had revenue of C$14.27 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 8.8948171 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Company Profile

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Magna is one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry’s most critical markets-North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety and quality.

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