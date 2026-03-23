Reviewing Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) & Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pathward Financial pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pathward Financial and Washington Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathward Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Washington Trust Bancorp 0 4 0 1 2.40

Volatility & Risk

Pathward Financial presently has a consensus price target of $103.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.93%. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Pathward Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than Washington Trust Bancorp.

Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pathward Financial and Washington Trust Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathward Financial $851.49 million 2.28 $185.87 million $8.18 10.91 Washington Trust Bancorp $393.95 million 1.55 $52.24 million $2.70 11.90

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp. Pathward Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pathward Financial and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathward Financial 22.95% 22.76% 2.63% Washington Trust Bancorp 13.26% 9.75% 0.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Pathward Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pathward Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Washington Trust Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts. The company also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; tax services, which includes short-term refund advance loans and short-term electronic return originator advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, it issues prepaid cards; and offers payment solutions, such as acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also provides debit cards; automated teller machines (ATMs); telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services; and investment portfolio and wholesale funding services. The Wealth Management Services segment offers investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents’ estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services for personal and institutional clients. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

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