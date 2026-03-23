Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWIN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th.

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Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.75 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Eugene Sparks bought 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $335,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 996,706 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,202.60. This represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 119,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $2,549,723.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 666.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers’ compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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