Critical Comparison: Pearson (NYSE:PSO) vs. BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) and Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pearson has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Pearson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -31.16% -75.23% -28.40% Pearson N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Pearson shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pearson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BuzzFeed and Pearson”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $185.27 million 0.14 -$57.72 million ($1.53) -0.45 Pearson $3.58 billion 2.26 $441.77 million N/A N/A

Pearson has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BuzzFeed and Pearson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 1 0 0 1.50 Pearson 0 4 2 1 2.57

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.62%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Pearson.

Summary

Pearson beats BuzzFeed on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education. The Assessment & Qualifications segment offers Pearson VUE, US student assessment, clinical assessment, UK GCSE, and A levels and international academic qualifications and associated courseware. The Virtual Learning segment provides virtual schools and online program management services. The English Language Learning segment offers Pearson test of English, institutional courseware, and English online solutions. The Workforce Skills offers BTEC, GED, TalentLens, Faethm, Credly, Pearson college, and apprenticeships. The Higher Education segment engages in the US, Canadian, and international higher education courseware businesses. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.